Jang Hang-jun: "Kim Eun-hee Is a Perfect Destiny... But Destiny Can Be Changed"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Film director Jang Hang-jun shared his views on destiny and choice.

On the 7th, Jang appeared on the YouTube channel "I Learned Love Through Movies" and discussed the theme of "destiny" after watching the film "Comrades: Almost a Love Story."

Jang said, "I believe everyone has a destiny," adding, "If fate means deciding the outcome in advance, then the people we end up meeting, whether good or bad, are also bound to be destiny."

He added that destiny does not determine everything. "In the end, it is destiny, but I think it is a destiny that can be changed," he explained.

He continued, "Whether I choose to go to this person or that person, or whether I contact someone today or not, life changes a lot depending on those choices." He added, "It feels like the Jang Hang-jun of May 30 creates the Jang Hang-jun of July 2. The weather that day and everything that happened in between all have an impact."

He emphasized, "Many inevitable factors come together to create the present situation, but within that, my own choices are clearly there." He said, "The situation itself, where inevitability is tied together, is destiny too. But what choice I make there is up to me."

When asked whether his wife, writer Kim Eun-hee, was also destiny, or whether "The King's Warden," which made him a 10-million-viewer director, was destiny, Jang answered without hesitation, "It is a perfect destiny."

Jang also spoke about the importance of making choices he would not regret in life. He said, "If you are in a situation where you do not know whether it will be a failure or a success, the odds are about the same." He added, "Then it is better to do what I love and fail. That way, I will have no regrets later in life."

Choi Kang-hee agreed with his remarks, saying, "Whether it is destiny or not, in the end, it is still my choice."

The conversation naturally moved on to the appeal of films and art. Jang said, "The reason movies are so appealing is that success is not guaranteed," adding, "That uncertainty is part of the charm."

When Choi Kang-hee laughed and asked, "Doesn't it not make money?" Jang replied, "Still, I love this work so much. That is the appeal of making art. How great is it that you get paid for doing something you love this much?"

olzllovely@sportschosun.com