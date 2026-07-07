"CEO's Girlfriend" Kim Ji-young Reveals Story Behind Premarital Pregnancy: "I Took Birth Control Pills for 5 Years, Then Got Pregnant During a Two-Month Break... It Feels Like Fate"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Kim Ji-young, an influencer who rose to fame on "Heart Signal 4," spoke candidly about the story behind her pregnancy and expressed her gratitude.

On the 7th, a video titled "What Does a Person Do Three Years After Appearing on a Dating Show?" was uploaded to Kim Ji-young's YouTube channel. In the video, she held a Q&A session with subscribers and answered a variety of questions.

Kim Ji-young, who is currently pregnant, was asked whether the pregnancy had been planned and began by honestly talking about her health condition.

She said, "First of all, I have polycystic ovary syndrome," and explained, "It is a condition in which ovulation does not occur regularly in the ovaries."

"I'm 30 in actual age, but my ovarian age came out as 24," she added. "A younger ovarian age is not automatically a good thing. It also means that not enough eggs were released for my age, and that my periods are irregular."

Kim Ji-young said, "So I kept taking oral contraceptives for treatment," adding, "I took them for about five to six years, then took a two-month break. That was because long-term use can increase the risk of blood clots, so I had to pause in between."

She smiled and said, "During the two-month break from the pills I had been taking for five to six years, Poby, the baby's nickname, came to us. I think it really did come to us like fate."

She continued, "I also heard that it is not easy for someone who has taken oral contraceptives for a long time to regain fertility right away. It seems Poby really wanted to come. I am just so grateful right now."

She also said this pregnancy was different from what she had originally planned. Kim Ji-young added, "The pregnancy had originally been planned for at least two years later. I thought it might be nice to get married, enjoy our honeymoon a little longer, and then have a baby."

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-young, born in 1995, is a former flight attendant turned influencer. She became widely known after appearing on Channel A's dating reality show "Heart Signal 4" in 2023. In February, she married Yoon Soo-young, the founder of Trevari, South Korea's largest book-club community. The couple had originally planned to marry in April, but they moved the wedding up after sharing the news of the pregnancy. Their marriage and baby news drew many congratulations.