"I Will No Longer Stand By Evil"... Choi Si-won, Amid Political Bias Controversy, Steps Up His Crackdown on Online Harassers

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Choi Si-won, a member of Super Junior and an actor, has begun steps to identify the person behind malicious comments through a United States court. He also posted a meaningful message, once again signaling a hard-line response.

On the 7th, Choi posted a short message on his social media account, saying, "Silence ends here. I will no longer stand by evil," along with an image.

He also quoted Isaiah 41:10, "Do not fear, for I am with you," and shared his feelings.

That is because the controversy has continued until recently.

Earlier in February, on the day of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's first-trial ruling, Choi posted the classical Chinese phrases "inevitable ruin of injustice" and "collapse and disintegration" on his social media account before deleting them, prompting a range of interpretations. A later post containing a Bible verse also fueled speculation online about political intent.

Last year, he also drew attention after posting and then deleting a tribute to Charlie Kirk, a conservative political activist in the United States. More recently, online speculation resurfaced after Jeon Han-gil, a YouTuber and former Korean history instructor, publicly mentioned Choi on his channel, along with reports that Choi had previously liked a post related to Jeon.

Still, Choi's side has maintained that, apart from the various rumors surrounding his political leanings, it will respond firmly to the spread of false information and malicious posts.

SM Entertainment said, "We are continuously securing evidence of acts such as creating and spreading false information related to our artists on online communities and platforms, or posting mocking and contemptuous content," adding, "After reviewing the relevant posts, we plan to expand legal action in stages."

In June, Choi requested information from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California to identify the person behind the malicious comments. The court later granted his discovery request on the 3rd, making it possible to proceed with the process of identifying the poster.