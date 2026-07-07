Divorced and remarried 'I Am Solo' Season 28's Kyung-su files marriage registration with his beautiful girlfriend: "Not 21 years apart, but 13; she may even be older"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Kyung-su from 'I Am Solo' Season 28 has legally become husband and wife with his girlfriend after filing their marriage registration.

On the 7th, Kyung-su announced his remarriage, saying, "Today, I have reached a new starting line with the most precious person in my life. Based on our deep trust and love for each other, we have completed our marriage registration and become a legally married couple."

He then clarified the situation, saying, "Before we begin this new chapter in earnest, I would like to address a misunderstanding about us." He added, "Recently, our age gap has been incorrectly reported or shared as '21 years,' but that is not true. It is a rumor. We are 13 years apart, and she may even be older." After news of Kyung-su's remarriage spread, online speculation had emerged that the couple was 21 years apart.

Kyung-su said, "I fully understand the concern and attention you have shown us, given our considerable age gap. However, I respectfully ask that you correct the false information so that my wife and family, who are starting this new chapter, do not have to worry because of misunderstandings that are not true." He added, "On this day of new beginnings, I will cherish and protect my wife as the head of our family."

Meanwhile, Kyung-su appeared on the divorced singles special of SBS PLUS and ENA's 'I Am Solo' Season 28. Born in 1978, he was the first Korean goalkeeper to advance to Europe and is currently the CEO of a sports video-related startup.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

▶The full statement from Kyung-su of Season 28

Hello, I would like to thank you as I announce a new beginning.

Today, I have reached a new starting line with the most precious person in my life.

Based on our deep trust and love for each other, we have completed our marriage registration and become a legally married couple.

Before we begin this new chapter in earnest, I would like to address a misunderstanding about us.

Recently, our age gap has been incorrectly reported or shared as '21 years,' but that is not true. It is a rumor.

We are 13 years apart. She may even be older.

I fully understand the concern and attention you have shown us, given our considerable age gap.

However, I respectfully ask that you correct the false information so that my wife and family, who are starting this new chapter, do not have to worry because of misunderstandings that are not true.

On this day of new beginnings, I will cherish and protect my wife as the head of our family.

I would be grateful if you could bless our future with warm support. We will respect each other and live beautifully together.

Thank you very much.