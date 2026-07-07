Oh Yeon-soo's Mother Stuns With Youthful Looks That Don't Seem Like She Is in Her 80s: "A Person Who Rides a Motorcycle at 80"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] The remarkable youthful beauty of actress Oh Yeon-soo's mother has been revealed.

On the 7th, a video titled "Sokcho Diary: Welcoming Mom's 80th Summer Early With the Family" was uploaded to Oh Yeon-soo's YouTube channel.

To celebrate her mother's 80th birthday, Oh Yeon-soo traveled to Sokcho with her younger brother's family. Before heading to Sokcho, she stopped at a highway rest area and said, "I want to try all the foods you have to eat at a rest stop," ordering a variety of dishes to share with her family.

While they were eating together, Oh Yeon-soo's mother was introduced. She drew attention for her striking resemblance to Oh Yeon-soo. In particular, her youthful looks were so impressive that it was hard to believe she was in her 80s. Oh Yeon-soo also said, "I was trying to film it so my mom wouldn't show up, but she keeps coming into the frame. Do I look like her?"

After arriving in Sokcho, Oh Yeon-soo said, "My sister-in-law is so kind and takes good care of my mother even though she is busy with work," adding, "We decided not to hold a separate 80th birthday party. Instead, my sister-in-law and my brother will take Mom on trips whenever they have vacation time."

After arriving at the hotel, Oh Yeon-soo's family enjoyed games at the arcade inside the hotel. Her mother was seen riding a motorcycle game with ease. Oh Yeon-soo said, "She wanted to go in, so we came here. The theme of this trip is 'Do whatever Mom wants.'" She added, "Is there anyone who rides a motorcycle in an arcade at 80? She said she wanted to try it, so she did, and she had so much fun." Seeing her mother also enjoy a basketball game, Oh Yeon-soo remarked, "Now she's playing basketball too. She's healthier than I am."

wjlee@sportschosun.com