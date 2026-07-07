Mirage Faces Backlash for Bringing a 'Han River Ramen Machine' to Her Mother's Funeral: "Did She Have to Eat There Too?"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ji-hyun] Comedian Mirage revealed the behind-the-scenes story of bringing a ramen machine to her mother's funeral hall.

On the SBS program "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," which aired on the 7th, viewers saw the daily life of married couple Heo Anna and Oh Gyeong-ju, who have been struggling with pet loss syndrome after saying goodbye to their pet. Their close friend Mirage also appeared to comfort them.

That day, Mirage, who lost her mother three months ago, talked about why she brought a ramen machine to the funeral hall. While eating ramen at the Han River with Heo Anna and Oh Gyeong-ju, she began by saying, "There was a Han River ramen machine at my mother's funeral hall."

She explained, "When you hold a funeral, you have to check what food to prepare for the mourners. After going over the basic menu, I looked at other options. I said it was a Han River ramen machine and that they did not need to see it, but they immediately said, 'Please show us.' We made three kinds of ramen."

In response to Heo Anna's comment that "everyone loved it," Mirage also said, "Everyone ate it. Senior Lee Young-ja tried every kind before leaving. It was good as a meal, and it was also nice to eat with drinks."

However, Mirage admitted, "There were comments saying, 'Her mother passed away, but did she have to eat there too?'" Heo Anna defended her, saying, "You didn't bring it so you could eat it yourself. It was for the mourners. You didn't eat it, did you?" But Mirage made everyone laugh by adding, "I ate some too."

She went on to say, "Still, people said it was the first funeral hall they had ever seen with Han River ramen. It was not for the family to eat." Heo Anna also chimed in, saying, "It was something you did for the people who stayed and kept watch."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com