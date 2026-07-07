Lee Bong-won Gives Wife Park Mi-sun, Who Turned Gray After Cancer Treatment, a Portrait with Black Hair... "I Wanted to Make Her Look Like She Was in Her 40s" (Someone Else's Precious Family)

Comedian Park Mi-sun was moved to tears as she recalled the support she received from her family during her battle with breast cancer. In the end, it was the love of her family that gave her the strength to endure the difficult treatment.

The MBN variety show Someone Else's Precious Family, which aired on the 7th, featured a "reminiscence trip to Gangneung" by the couple Lee Bong-won and Park Mi-sun.

That day, the two revisited Gangneung, where Park had once traveled with her family before starting treatment. Park recalled, "I heard that people often travel a lot before surgery and chemotherapy. So before my chemo, I took a family trip to Gangneung with the kids."

Lee planned the trip himself for his wife. He explained why they returned to the place tied to such special memories, saying, "We came back to revisit those memories. It was a good time back then."

The couple spent a relaxing day after a long time, visiting a popular local restaurant in Gangneung and stopping by a cafe. They then drew portraits of each other and opened up about stories they usually do not get to share.

Park expressed her affection for her husband, saying, "When you've been married for a long time, it's hard to sit face to face and stare at each other." She added, "The older brother I used to like has become an ajusshi. Still, his eyes are beautiful and cute."

She went on to say, "I used to say I fell for Lee Bong-won's beautiful eyes, and I still thought his eyes were beautiful and cute. So when I drew him, I tried to make his eyes look especially pretty."

The portraits later revealed captured each of their personalities clearly. In particular, Lee explained why he painted all of Park's hair black, saying, "I didn't want to draw her exactly as she is. I didn't want to paint white into her hair. She doesn't even dye her hair now, so she doesn't look like she's in her 40s, does she? I wanted to make her look like she was in her 40s." His words drew a touching response.

The two later visited a quiet beach in Gangneung. Looking out at the sea, Park carefully brought up the difficult time she had gone through during treatment.

Park said, "We came here in winter, and then about a year and a half later, we came back in summer." She added, "Back then, I had so many thoughts on my mind. But after finishing treatment well and looking at the East Sea in Gangneung again, I thought, 'I'm so glad. I made it through.'"

She had been physically and emotionally exhausted during that earlier trip to Gangneung. "Usually, chemotherapy starts about a month after surgery. During that month, a person really becomes strange," she said. "I worried a lot, and all kinds of thoughts crossed my mind."

She continued, "Then my husband suddenly said we should go to Gangneung. I got annoyed and asked, 'Why Gangneung?'" She added, "He said we should go to the sea, but I had no energy left at all, so I told him I couldn't go out."

But her family had prepared a special surprise for her. "The kids told me, 'Mom, open the window and look,'" she said. "When I opened it, my husband and the children were already outside, setting off fireworks they had prepared in advance."

Remembering that moment, Park said through tears, "Seeing them made me think that those three people were exactly why I had to get my health back."

"I cried a lot in the room after that," she said. "I wasn't crying because I was upset. I was crying because I felt that my family was the reason I had to recover." She added, "That was when I gathered myself and started chemotherapy."

Park said, "Maybe because I was so determined, it didn't feel hard at all. Family is so important. They are people you absolutely need." She added, "It felt so good to go back to Gangneung. It was nice even just the two of us without the kids. When the children get married, what remains in the end is the couple, isn't it?" Her words added to the emotion of the moment.

Lee, who was listening, also shed tears, and Park handed him tissues, saying, "We don't usually cry like this..." But she soon made everyone laugh with a joke, saying, "I wish you'd stop pretending to be such a romantic."

Meanwhile, Park temporarily paused her broadcast activities after being diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in December 2024. She has since undergone surgery, 16 rounds of chemotherapy, and radiation therapy, and is currently recovering.

Park also shared an update on her health, saying, "I'm continuing treatment in good health. I'm still on medication, and I have a checkup next month. I go in regularly every six months."