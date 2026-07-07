Han So-hee Shows Off Stunning Curves in a Bikini, Drawing Attention with Side Tattoo

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Actor Han So-hee drew attention with a bold yet stylish look that highlighted her distinctive charm.

Han So-hee posted several photos on her social networking service account on the 7th without adding any caption.

In the released photos, Han So-hee appears to be traveling overseas with her stylists. She caught the eye with a striking outfit that paired a bikini top with a black jacket.

In particular, a large tattoo on her side was naturally revealed, adding to Han So-hee's unique and charismatic image. The styling, which balanced daring exposure with a chic mood, further emphasized her free-spirited and confident appeal.

Her loosely tousled hair and relaxed expression completed the look, creating an atmosphere that felt like a scene from a fashion spread.

Han So-hee, who has long drawn attention for her distinctive fashion sense and individual style, once again won enthusiastic reactions from fans with her bold attempt and impressive ability to pull it off.

Meanwhile, Han So-hee will meet audiences in the film The Intern. The movie is a remake of the 2015 American film of the same name. Han So-hee will play the role of Jules Ostin, originally portrayed by Anne Hathaway, and will take on the role of Sunoo, a woman CEO in her 30s. Choi Min-sik will appear as Gi-ho, the character originally played by Robert De Niro, Ben Whittaker.