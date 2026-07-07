Ko Jun-hee Is Taken Aback by a Question About Her Past Relationships: "I Forget Everything After a Breakup, So I’ve Never Really Dated a Boyfriend" (Someone Else's Precious Family)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Actress Ko Jun-hee was caught off guard by a question about her past dating style.

In the MBN variety show "Someone Else's Precious Family," which aired on the 7th, Ko Jun-hee was shown enjoying a late-night date with her second blind date partner, Ji Seung-won.

On the way home with Ji Seung-won, Ko Jun-hee took a walk and chatted naturally with him. Asked why she agreed to an after-date right after their first meeting, she explained, "I had a highball, and I just wanted to take a short walk."

When Ji Seung-won said she usually did not go out much, he asked, "How did you usually meet people when you were dating?" Ko Jun-hee looked briefly flustered by the unexpected question, then honestly described her dating style, saying, "I used to go on a lot of dates at home..."

When Ji Seung-won then asked, "Have you ever dated someone younger?" Ko Jun-hee replied, "I think I may have..." She then made viewers laugh by adding, "I have a habit of completely forgetting my memories of a relationship after a breakup, so I do not really remember how I dated before."

When Ji Seung-won asked, "Is there anything you really want to do if you get a boyfriend?" Ko Jun-hee jokingly replied, "I have never actually dated a boyfriend before." Ji Seung-won responded, "So you have never had a relationship before," keeping the mood light and cheerful.

Ko Jun-hee, who has long been loved for her urban and chic image, drew viewers' attention by showing her candid thoughts about dating and a more down-to-earth side on the show.