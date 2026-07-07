Lim Young-woong Says, "Wiping the Platform Gives Me PTSD" ... Army Days as a Private First Class Bring Back Old Wounds

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Lim Young-woong shouted out "post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)" as he recalled his time in the military.

The SBS Tuesday variety show "Mountain Village Bachelor Hero," which aired on the 7th, featured the cast's final night with Hyun Bong-sik and ZOZAZZ.

That day, while Hyun Bong-sik fried pork cutlets and Heo Kyung-hwan simmered curry, ZOZAZZ made makgeolli cocktails. Lim Young-woong had not been asked to do anything, but he started by tidying up the messy platform while preparing the meal. Holding a cloth, he quietly took on the cleanup, carefully wiping every corner of the platform.

As Lim Young-woong knelt down and scrubbed hard, he suddenly said, "This suddenly reminds me of when I was a private first class," bringing back memories of his military service. When ZOZAZZ joked, "Should I spray some toothpaste?" Lim Young-woong immediately shot back, "This is giving me PTSD~," sending the set into laughter.

Lim Young-woong then shared a somewhat disappointing story from his army days. "We used bunk-bed barracks," he said. "When I was a private first class and cleaning, I thought, 'When I become a senior soldier later, I can just make the juniors do it.' But by the time I actually became a senior soldier, the barracks had changed to beds."

He added with candor, "I finished my military service without ever getting to make the juniors do it," drawing loud laughter from everyone.

ZOZAZZ then empathized, saying, "Those kinds of things always seem to happen only to me," before asking, "Do you want to go back to the army?" Lim Young-woong paused as if thinking it over, then replied, "I want to go back as a sergeant. A sergeant using bunk beds," sparking more laughter.

Meanwhile, at that day's Mountain Village Dinner Show, Lim Young-woong delivered a string of live performances that felt like a concert hall and captivated everyone present.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com