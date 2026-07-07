Lee Joon Says He Broke Up With Ex-Girlfriends Over Marriage Pressure, "It Feels Like My Heart Is Being Squeezed" ('Love War')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Lee Joon opened up honestly about his dating history on 'Love War.'

Lee Joon appeared as a guest on the JTBC variety show 'Love War,' which aired on the 7th.

Lee Joon said that when he argues, he tends not to show his emotions. He drew attention when he added, "When I fight with my girlfriend, I become very calm and only bring up the facts. Even if she cries, I usually just calmly state the facts." When Lee Joon said he wanted "someone I can trust" as his ideal type, Lee Hyori warned him, "Then you could end up getting stabbed in the back by the hand you trusted, so be careful," drawing laughter.

Lee Joon was dissatisfied with the way a man with extremely logical tendencies behaved. Speaking about a man who did not empathize with his girlfriend, Lee Joon said, "I'm completely a logical type too, but I use a totally different tone with my girlfriend. I use a higher pitch." Lee Hyori, who was on the man's side, shot back, "For three years straight?" Lee Joon looked flustered and said, "I haven't dated that long, so I don't know." Kim Hee-chul also asked, "How can you date someone for three years?" Lee Hyori then said, "People who haven't dated for more than three years should stay quiet."

The two had argued ahead of a trip. The woman burst into tears as soon as she got home, while the man called a friend and said, "Isn't this the end?" She kept crying until the morning of the trip. Explaining why she was in tears, she said, "Today is almost our last trip together," and added, "He's leaving soon because he's going on a Working Holiday." Even Lee Hyori, who had been siding with the man, said, "You should break up." The panelists were also stunned, saying, "Let's stop filming today."

The woman said, "Everyone around us is against it. They keep asking whether I think I can do well while he's away on a Working Holiday." But there was a reason she could not break up with him. She had always dreamed of marriage. "I told him I wanted to get married quickly because I wanted to do it when I was 28," she said. "We agreed on next year. We were even planning to look into wedding halls. The relationship fell apart before we could sign a contract for the venue."

After a major fight, the woman held on to the man, and during their reconciliation he brought up the idea of going on a Working Holiday.

However, the man gave no clear timeline for marriage. He asked, "If I say not for a year, can you not wait?" The woman fired back, "Isn't that too selfish? If you go away for two years, I'll be 29. Am I supposed to prepare for marriage all by myself?" He then shocked her by saying, "It's because I don't have marriage in mind right now."

Next, the man's side of the story was shown. The woman kept making video calls to him all day, even disrupting his work. Looking at Lee Joon, Kim Hee-chul said, "Joon said he got PTSD from it too. He has to go to rehearsal, but she calls him." Lee Joon grimaced and said, "If you think about that happening not just for a day or two, but constantly..."

Lee Joon sympathized with the man, who was struggling under pressure to marry. He said, "I understand it 100%. There were quite a few ex-girlfriends who pushed for marriage. It feels like my heart is being squeezed."

Lee Hyori asked, "Couldn't he just say he has no marriage plans for now?" But Lee Joon replied, "I broke up that way before, too. Making promises you can't keep isn't the answer, and saying something just to calm the moment feels irresponsible. The man must be in a lot of pain right now."

wjlee@sportschosun.com