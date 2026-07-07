Lee So-ra, 57 and single: "A state where love and heartbreak can be imagined"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Lee So-ra, 57, has returned with a new song for the first time in a while. She confessed that her love songs do not come from real experiences, but from a love she created on her own.

In an episode of Sung Si-kyung's YouTube channel "Mannal Tende," released on the 7th, Lee So-ra appeared as a guest and spoke candidly about the behind-the-scenes story of her new song "I’ll Forget Your Face" and the changes in her life.

Lee So-ra said she had originally thought she would appear on another of Sung Si-kyung's shows, "Meogeul Tende," drawing laughter. "I naturally thought I was going on 'Meogeul Tende.' I asked why it wasn't 'Meogeul Tende' when it was 'Mannal Tende,' and Sung Si-kyung looked at me like I was strange," she said.

Sung Si-kyung responded warmly, saying, "Why would Mike Tyson just eat a meal? He should be talking," and added, "We'll do 'Mannal Tende' first, and next time I'll treat you to something delicious."

Lee So-ra also explained why this appearance felt especially meaningful. "I originally didn't want to sing on broadcast," she said. "But I changed my mind. I decided I should sing live, and this is the first stage for that on Sung Si-kyung's show. It's such a precious and important place."

She then shared how the new song "I’ll Forget Your Face" came to be. "I can't make up a love story that never existed. That's because I need emotion when I sing," Lee So-ra said. "So I imagined it and created a feeling as if I had fallen for someone real. I made a love on my own, ended it on my own, and then wrote the lyrics from that emotion."

When Sung Si-kyung asked in surprise, "Is that even possible?" Lee So-ra replied calmly, "I'm a very lonely and solitary person. I don't go out much." She added, "As I let my thoughts grow at home, I reached the point where I could create love on my own. Life outside the house is not easy for me, so I create those feelings by myself."

She also explained her musical world, saying, "I'm very different from the person I was when I hosted radio in the past. I can't say whether that's good or bad, but being alone is both comfortable and lonely. I pour that solitude and loneliness into my songs."

Lee So-ra also said the new song was created after she first reached out to Choi Jung-hoon of Jannabi and asked for his help. "Choi Jung-hoon made such a beautiful song for me. When I first heard the guide version, it felt like my dead emotions came back to life. I was truly inspired," she said, expressing her satisfaction.

Meanwhile, Lee So-ra released her new song "I’ll Forget Your Face" on the day of the interview, marking her first new track in seven years.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com