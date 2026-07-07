Kang Jae-joon Actively Courts Lee Eun-hyung for a Second Pregnancy: "Should We Try Today?"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Comedian couple Kang Jae-joon and Lee Eun-hyung talked about having a second child.

On the 7th, a video titled "Three Generations of Formwork, the Cicada Kim Family" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Giyu TV.

Kang Jae-joon and Lee Eun-hyung visited Kim Dong-hyun's home. Kim Dong-hyun and his wife recently made headlines after announcing their fourth pregnancy. Kang said, "To be honest, when we had our first child, she had stomach pain, and I couldn't sleep through the night because of late-night feedings. But people around us who are experienced parents kept telling us to have a second child, so I started thinking about it."

In response, Song Ha-yul said, "Everything was different for me too, but if our first child had been Yeon-seo, I would have thought about having a second child as well. But our first child was so easygoing that we ended up having a second and third. The reason we had a fourth is that by this age, they are so cute, and watching them play together makes you feel like you have everything in the world."

Kang Jae-joon explained why he was considering a second child, saying, "I saw Hyeon-jo playing with toys by himself, and I thought he might feel lonely later." Kim Dong-hyun added, "You feel that even at a kids' cafe. Parents who come alone with their child have to keep playing with them, and it is hard to get close at first. In families with siblings, the children play with each other."

Song Ha-yul recommended having a second child, saying, "Wasn't it really hard with your first child? That's why before you know it, the child has grown up and time has passed. With the second child, you get to see all those precious moments. You remember the things you missed, and it stays beautiful."

After watching the children play together, Lee Eun-hyung said, "How nice would it be if Hyeon-jo had siblings like this?" Kang Jae-joon then teased, "Should we try today?" Lee Eun-hyung reacted with "Ugh," drawing laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com