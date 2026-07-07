Agency of Jung Woong-in and Park Hae-mi Suddenly Shuts Down: "CEO Dies After Illness, All Operations Suspended" [Full Text]

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] PA Entertainment, home to actors Jung Woong-in and Park Hae-mi, has announced that it is shutting down.

PA Entertainment said on the 7th, "CEO Yoon Seong-eun of PA Entertainment has passed away after battling a chronic illness. Accordingly, PA Entertainment will suspend all management operations and, after internal discussions, has decided to proceed with the closure process."

It added, "We sincerely thank everyone who has been with PA Entertainment over the years, and we ask for your understanding for the concern caused by this sudden news."

Meanwhile, PA Entertainment was founded in 2018 and represented actors including Park Hae-mi, Jung Woong-in, Oh Seung-ah, and Joo Gwang-hyun.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

▶ The following is the full statement from PA Entertainment

CEO Yoon Seong-eun of PA Entertainment has passed away after battling a chronic illness.

Accordingly, PA Entertainment will suspend all management operations and, after internal discussions, has decided to proceed with the closure process.

We sincerely thank everyone who has been with PA Entertainment over the years, and we ask for your understanding for the concern caused by this sudden news.

Thank you.