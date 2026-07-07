Jeon Won-joo Reveals Tearful Farewell Letter: "I Wrote It Before Hip Surgery Because I Didn't Know What Might Happen to My Life"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Jeon Won-joo has revealed the farewell letter she wrote before undergoing surgery.

On the 7th, a video titled "Jeon Won-joo's Home Cleanup, Part 2!" was uploaded to Jeon Won-joo's YouTube channel.

When the production team suggested cleaning up the master bedroom, Jeon Won-joo worried, "We can't clean the master bedroom. It has too many secrets. You can't go through it and take my money, can you?" The staff tried to reassure her, saying, "If we find any money, we'll give it all to you," but Jeon Won-joo remained suspicious, saying, "There are so many important things in the master bedroom that even my son and daughter-in-law can't go in."

After finally persuading Jeon Won-joo, the production team began cleaning the master bedroom with her daughter-in-law. They sorted through piles of clothes stacked on the bed, and during the cleanup, they even found Jeon Won-joo's farewell letter.

Jeon Won-joo, who revealed the handwritten letter, said, "You end up writing one when you're sick. I wrote it while crying," and read it again. In the letter, she wrote, "I have often been harsh with my words, and I now regret how much you must have struggled. But what good would it do to regret it now? I only hope that all of this was helpful to you in some way." She continued, "We all come into this world with empty hands and leave with empty hands. I, too, will now lay down all my heavy burdens and depart. I hope my harsh words became a good foundation for your lives."

Jeon Won-joo said, "I was told that when I had surgery, no one knew what might happen. That's why I wrote it." Her daughter-in-law had not known this.

"I wrote exactly what was in my heart," Jeon Won-joo said. "I started crying as I wrote it before going into surgery. They said there was a chance my life could be at risk during the operation. But they also said they would do their best with the joint surgery. I wrote it while crying right there." Jeon Won-joo recently underwent hip surgery after a slip-and-fall accident on ice.

After reading the letter, her daughter-in-law burst into tears. Through her tears, she joked, "Then you just shouldn't be harsh anymore, right?" Jeon Won-joo nodded.

wjlee@sportschosun.com