Hwang Bo-ra Rushes to the Emergency Room While Trying to Discipline Her Son: "We even called 119 emergency number because of allergies"

[Sportschosun, Lee Woo-joo] Actress Hwang Bo-ra's son was suddenly taken to the hospital.

On the 7th, a video titled "Hwang Bo-ra, a rookie mom who ended up going to the emergency room while trying to discipline her child with dogs" was uploaded to Hwang Bo-ra's YouTube channel.

Hwang Bo-ra said, "I came to a dog cafe to help Woo-in develop social skills," as she visited the cafe with her son. Woo-in was startled by the dogs that came up to him as soon as they entered, but he soon adjusted and began playing with them. Seeing Woo-in get along so well with the dogs, Hwang Bo-ra smiled and said, "I guess we need to come here every day now."

Hwang Bo-ra, who had also raised dogs before, handled them with ease. She said, "All three of them have gone to heaven. I had a Maltese when I was in sixth grade, and my Pomeranian passed away right after Woo-in was born. Another one passed away 100 days after I gave birth to Woo-in. So my mother said, 'Since your sister is getting married, Pingu and Pinky must feel at ease and be leaving.' Hearing that made me cry so much." She added, "After saying goodbye to my dogs, I replaced a bed I had used for 20 years. Pingu's fur was all embedded in it. I didn't want to raise another dog, but seeing them again, they're just so cute."

Meanwhile, Woo-in was busy running around and playing with the dogs when he made a mistake by using a straw that a dog had licked. Hwang Bo-ra was shocked and quickly replaced the straw, but Woo-in kept scratching himself, as if his body was itchy. Sensing something was wrong, Hwang Bo-ra was startled by the red patches on his skin. Suspecting an allergic reaction, she eventually headed to the hospital. Hwang Bo-ra said, "Last time, his lips even turned blue because of an egg allergy, so we called the 119 emergency number. The last time he was with dogs, it was only for a short while, but this time it was longer. I think it may have been because he also drank a beverage." Fortunately, by the time they arrived at the hospital, the allergy had eased somewhat. The production team, who had planned the shoot, also apologized, saying, "Woo-in, we're sorry." Hwang Bo-ra quickly wrapped up filming so Woo-in could rest. After receiving a prescription and returning home, Woo-in was back to normal and healthy.

wjlee@sportschosun.com