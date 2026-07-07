Ko So-young Says She Thought It Was Only Natural for a Lifetime... Even After 16 Years of Marriage, Jang Dong-gun Is Still the Epitome of Kindness

Actress Ko So-young shared a sweet glimpse into her married life, revealing that her husband Jang Dong-gun has remained as considerate as ever even after 16 years of marriage.

On the 7th, Ko So-young posted a video on her YouTube channel showing a trip to Japan with her family. As she enjoyed shopping and restaurant hopping, she naturally brought up her husband Jang Dong-gun and opened up about the behind-the-scenes of married life.

Ko So-young first laughed and said, "Now that I think about it, I guess that was wrong too. I could just look it up myself, but I always ask my husband, 'Honey, what's the weather like?'" She added, "Back then, our temperature preferences matched pretty well, but these days my husband gets hot more easily, so sometimes I end up wearing the wrong clothes. Then I complain, 'Why did you tell me that?'" sharing a very relatable married-couple anecdote.

Even so, she said Jang Dong-gun has never once shown any sign of annoyance. Ko So-young praised his thoughtful care, saying, "Even when I keep asking about the weather, 'How's this restaurant?' or 'What about this place?' he never says anything about it." She added, "He always looks everything up, checks it for me, and finds all the information I need."

She also said that filming the video made her see Jang Dong-gun in a new light. Ko So-young said, "Honestly, I didn't realize it before, but when I watched the video this time, I saw that my husband is really so kind," adding, "I guess because he's lived that way all his life, I took it for granted."

Jang Dong-gun's thoughtfulness continued during the trip as well. Ko So-young recalled a family trip in the past when they visited a famous omurice restaurant in Japan, saying, "We waited an hour and a half just to get in, and then finished eating in 15 minutes." She went on to say, "I think waiting a long time abroad is part of the memory," and when the production team commented, "Men usually don't wait well, do they?" she replied, "But he waited with me," adding warmth to the story.

Meanwhile, Ko So-young married actor Jang Dong-gun in 2010, and the couple has one son and one daughter.

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