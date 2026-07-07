Kim Ji-young apologizes for controversy over "shower together" TMI with Yoon Soo-young: "It felt so natural that I didn't realize it, and I'm sorry"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Kim Ji-young, an influencer who rose to fame on "Heart Signal 4," explained the remarks she made on "Same Bed, Different Dreams" about showering with her husband.

On the 7th, a video titled "How does someone who appeared on a dating show three years ago live now?" was uploaded to Kim Ji-young's YouTube channel. In the video, Kim Ji-young held a Q&A session with subscribers and answered a variety of questions candidly.

That day, Kim Ji-young was asked, "How do you deal with malicious comments after appearing on 'Same Bed, Different Dreams'?" She had previously drawn attention after saying on the show that she showers with her husband every day. Some praised it as an honest expression of affection between newlyweds, while others criticized her for revealing overly private details of married life on television.

In response, Kim Ji-young said, "Many people were uncomfortable. Seeing that made me think, 'I came on too strong.'" She added, "It is such a natural part of my life that I don't think I fully considered how others might feel."

"It was something others did not necessarily want to know, but it was so ordinary to me that I didn't think about that," she explained. "We are not people who are used to filming for television. To us, it was just a fleeting part of daily life, like eating breakfast, and I never expected that scene to be highlighted so much."

She went on to apologize again, saying, "There were many reactions like, 'I didn't want to know even this much,' and I truly feel sorry to so many people for that. It was too much TMI."

However, she could not hide her hurt over malicious comments directed at her husband. Kim Ji-young said, "I am really upset by the hateful comments about my husband." She added, "I hope people understand that the husband shown on 'Same Bed, Different Dreams' was extremely nervous in front of numerous cameras and production staff. Some people said he looked dazed or gloomy, but that is just the expression he makes when he is nervous."

"Isn't it hard to judge a person entirely from a one-minute short-form video? In many cases, things are edited to be provocative and then spread widely," she said. "I hope people can be a little kinder to one another. I hope they can be a little more understanding."

Born in 1995, Kim Ji-young is a former flight attendant turned influencer who became widely known after appearing on Channel A's "Heart Signal 4" in 2023. She married Yoon Soo-young, the founder of Trevari, Korea's largest paid reading club community, in February. The couple had originally planned to marry in April, but they moved the wedding forward after announcing her pregnancy. They received many congratulations after sharing both the marriage and pregnancy news together.