Sejong City Culture and Tourism Foundation Holds Experiential Tourism Content Contest for 'Sensory Sejong'

The Sejong City Culture and Tourism Foundation will hold the "2026 Western Inland Region Local Specialized Experiential Tourism Content Contest" until July 19. The contest was designed to discover experiential tourism content that makes use of Sejong City's natural environment, food culture, arts, wellness, and other local resources.

According to the foundation on the 7th, the contest theme is "Sensory Sejong," which invites people to experience Sejong City through the five senses. The contest categories include sight, for landscape and space appreciation and documentation; taste, for local food culture experiences; creation, for handicrafts and educational programs; movement, for walking tours and activities; stay, for lodging, wellness, and relaxation; and other senses, for open-format content that captures Sejong City's appeal. Eligible participants include individuals, groups, and local creators who already have or are operating experiential tourism content that uses Sejong City's local resources. Selected entries will receive a range of support throughout the entire process, from education and product development to commercialization, including listing on the country's largest experiential tourism Online Travel Agency (OTA). Afterward, the best content will be chosen based on sales performance, user reviews, and other factors. Winners will receive prizes worth a total of 20 million won, along with additional benefits such as an extended fee-free sales period on the OTA platform and the publication of feature articles.

Kim Ji-hoon, head of the tourism business team at the Sejong City Culture and Tourism Foundation, said, "Through this contest, we will discover experiential tourism content that reflects Sejong City's unique character and support local businesses throughout the entire process, from product development to sales and promotion, in order to build a sustainable tourism ecosystem."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com