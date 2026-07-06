CJ CheilJedang expands efforts to win over consumers at Daegu Chicken and Beer Festival

CJ CheilJedang took part in the Daegu Chicken and Beer Festival to appeal to consumers' tastes. Now in its 14th year, the Daegu Chicken and Beer Festival is one of South Korea's leading summer festivals and draws more than 1 million visitors each year.

According to CJ CheilJedang on the 6th, the Daegu Chicken and Beer Festival ran for five days from the 1st, and the company operated a Sobaba Golden Holic booth at the event. Sobaba is a brand that was recently launched as an independent chicken specialty label. CJ CheilJedang introduced a set menu centered on the Sobaba Golden Holic Fried Boneless Chicken, along with three sauces that pair well with chicken. The company said thousands of visitors stopped by the booth during the event to enjoy Sobaba Golden Holic with beer, and nearly 10,000 sets prepared over the five-day period sold out early on the final day. Sobaba Golden Holic is a new lineup aimed at the fried chicken market, which has largely been enjoyed through dining out or delivery. It was launched in both boneless and bone-in versions to give consumers more choices.

A CJ CheilJedang official said, "We will strengthen our position as a chicken specialty brand that competes with restaurant-style chicken, going beyond the limits of frozen chicken."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com