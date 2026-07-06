Hong Hyun-hee and Jey-ssun leave their 9 billion won Apgujeong apartment for the countryside, only to be embarrassed... acquaintance says, "I don't recommend rural life"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ji-hyun] Hong Hyun-hee and Jey-ssun, who had dreamed of a country house, tried a rural experience but burst into laughter when reality hit them hard.

On the 6th, a video titled "What It Means to Live as a Comedian's Son" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Hongssun TV.

That day, the couple was shown trying out country living in advance. Jey-ssun said, "We are actively looking into a country house right now. We wanted a place where water flows when you open the door and there is a mountain behind it, but things are not so easy," revealing their dream of a country home.

The couple spent the day in nature with their son, Junbeom, at a place with a friend's vegetable garden. Jey-ssun said, "The kind of country house I want is one with both mountains and water," expressing his dream of a home with scenic surroundings. Hong Hyun-hee also said, "Even if there are just two or three rows of lettuce, how great would it be for a child to plant and harvest them directly?"

But the dream did not last long. Hong Hyun-hee, with her flashy nails, found it difficult even to pick lettuce and said, "I can't help it because of my nails. This is why I can't do farm work." After trimming her nails, she laughed and said, "There is a reason moms with babies cut their nails."

The essence of rural life was unexpected, too. While eating meat and ramen, Hong Hyun-hee said, "This is why people live in the countryside. Rural life is all about eating," expressing satisfaction. But when their acquaintance said, "The best part of rural life is taking an evening walk with your husband," Hong Hyun-hee immediately looked uncomfortable. Jey-ssun then agreed, saying, "My wife doesn't like moving around."

Watching this, the acquaintance firmly assessed, "Hong Hyun-hee's rural life is not recommended," and Hong Hyun-hee burst out laughing. Jey-ssun also took a cautious stance, saying, "I think we need more experience. We should try camping and visit Pocheon and Gapyeong County as well."

Meanwhile, Hong Hyun-hee and Jey-ssun married in 2018 and have a son, Junbeom. Last year, they moved to a larger unit in Apgujeong Hyundai Apartment. The apartment is currently known to be priced at 8 billion to 9 billion won for sale and 1.6 billion to 1.8 billion won for jeonse.

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