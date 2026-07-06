Baek Jin-hee Says She Lost All the Money She Earned from 'the High Kick Series'... 'You Shouldn't Trust People Too Much'

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Actress Baek Jin-hee opened up about how she fell victim to a double-contract scam early in her career and lost all the money she earned from the High Kick series in penalty fees.

On the 6th, a video titled "Baek Jin-hee | A Painful Confession About the Past... Why She Had to Endure Without Complaining to Those Around Her, Even When Things Were Hard" was released on the YouTube channel Jinny Is Back.

When asked about the most painful moment in her entertainment career, Baek Jin-hee replied, "It was always painful and difficult." She added, "I may sound a little arrogant saying this, but I worked so hard and so intensely back then that I don't want to go back. If I did, I don't think I could do as much. So in a way, I think my 30s have become more comfortable."

She reflected, "At the time, I really wanted to do well, but I didn't have much experience. When I tried to make up for it with effort, it still wasn't enough, and I think that made things very hard for me."

Baek Jin-hee also recalled, "Before I met the High Kick series, I was just an ordinary person, but after appearing in it, I couldn't even go to a supermarket or a subway station for a while." She continued, "Because I suddenly started getting attention, I think that was the beginning of my panic attacks. When I went to crowded places, I would freeze while everyone else seemed to keep moving. Still, I learned pottery at the time, and that helped me get through the difficult period."

She then revealed the double-contract scam she experienced early in her debut. "It was right when I had just started the High Kick series. I was already under contract with one company. But in the middle of it, my manager told me that the contract with another company had ended. It turned out that wasn't true," she explained.

She went on to say, "Once the double contract became an issue, formal notices started arriving. I had just begun to gain recognition, so something like that could become a major problem. In the end, I used the money I earned from the High Kick series to pay the penalty fees." She added bitterly, "I didn't know any better, so I think it was a lesson in life. I also learned that you shouldn't trust people too much."