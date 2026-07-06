'Single Mom' Ji Yeon-soo Leaves Jeju Island, Lives in a 15-Pyeong Duplex Home: "Working Part-Time at a Beef Bone Soup Restaurant"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Ji Yeon-soo shared an update on her life and revealed the duplex home where she lives alone with her son, Minsu.

On the 6th, a video titled "Ji Yeon-soo's First Home After Starting Over!!!" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Yeonsurobda.

In the video, Ji Yeon-soo showed her home for the first time, where she lives with Minsu. She honestly admitted, "I was really surprised watching celebrities' YouTube videos because their homes were so luxurious and beautiful. They were truly amazing, but I felt like I would be compared too much, so I was a little embarrassed and a bit worried."

She added, "Some people may think, 'Are they raising a child in such a small place?' But children can grow up well even in places smaller than our home. As long as they eat well and live cleanly, children can thrive anywhere if they are surrounded by love, so I hope people will watch without such worries or prejudice."

Ji Yeon-soo's home is a duplex of about 15 pyeong. The first floor has a living room and kitchen, while the second floor includes a master bedroom that also serves as a study and a small living room.

That day, Ji Yeon-soo also explained why she left Jeju Island and moved. She said, "I was living well in Jeju Island, but when I found out my mother had been diagnosed with cancer, I wanted to live close to her, so I quickly wrapped things up and came back."

About her current job, she explained, "I work part-time at a beef bone soup restaurant. In my case, I prefer places where I can start in the morning and where lunch service is busy. After work, I take care of Minsu in the afternoon."

Ji Yeon-soo also said that after appearing on We Got Divorced, she continued to receive steady offers to appear on broadcasts. She said, "I got a lot of offers for programs with Minsu. If I only think about money, I should do it," but added, "I didn't want to. I had already done a broadcast without Minsu's permission, so I thought I would wait until he grows up and says he wants to appear on TV."

She continued, "Now Minsu supports my YouTube channel and even decides when he will appear. He says he will make a special appearance when I reach one million subscribers, but I don't know if that will happen." She laughed.

Meanwhile, Ji Yeon-soo, a former racing model, married Eli, a former member of U-KISS who is 11 years younger than her, in 2014 and had a son, but the couple divorced in 2020. The two later appeared together on TV Chosun's We Got Divorced 2 and left open the possibility of reconciliation, but eventually went their separate ways.

Eli drew attention last month when he unexpectedly announced that he had remarried.