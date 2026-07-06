Golden Blue Wins Awards for All Four Entries at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Golden Blue has been recognized for its product competitiveness in the global market. According to the company on the 6th, it took part in the 2026 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC), and all four of its submitted products won awards. Along with the International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC) in the UK and Monde Selection in Belgium, the SFWSC is regarded as one of the world's top three spirits competitions.

This year, Golden Blue entered Golden Blue The Sappirus, Golden Blue The Diamond, Golden Blue Quartz, and Phantom The Original Reserve in the SFWSC. The company received one Gold, two Silver, and one Bronze award. Golden Blue The Sappirus and Golden Blue The Diamond have placed for 12 consecutive years since first entering the SFWSC in 2015, while Golden Blue Quartz has proven its quality by winning for two straight years after its debut entry last year.

Park So-young, CEO of Golden Blue, said, "The SFWSC award is an objective indicator that our strict quality control and blending expertise have reached a world-class level." She added, "We will continue to introduce outstanding products that consumers at home and abroad can trust, further strengthening our global competitiveness."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com