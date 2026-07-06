Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital to Host Gangwon Bridge Open Innovation Meet-up for Bio and Healthcare Growth

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital, led by President Lee Jae-joon, will host the "2026 Gangwon Bridge Open Innovation Meet-up" in the bio and healthcare sector over two days from the 7th to the 8th in the video conference room on the 9th floor of its annex.

The meet-up is an open innovation networking program where hospitals, companies, and research institutes gather to share technologies and ideas and explore possible areas of cooperation.

The event is hosted by Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital and organized by the Gangwon Center for Creative Economy and Innovation and Hallym University Technology Holdings. It was designed to accelerate technological innovation in the bio and healthcare sector through cooperation between the hospital and promising companies.

On the first day, July 7, close meet-ups between clinicians and companies will be held around two projects: Professor Lee Sang-soo of Orthopedic Surgery and Bio Bytes on drug target discovery using a sarcopenia multi-omics biobank, and Professor Kim Hyun-sook of Nephrology and iPixel on a remote exercise intervention platform based on 3D AI motion recognition.

On July 8, discussions on collaboration will continue for five projects: Professor Gong Eun-jung of Gastroenterology and Cancer Breaker on commercializing a gastric juice-based H. pylori diagnostic medical device as an alternative to tissue biopsy; Professor Kim Cheol-ho of Neurology and Flownics on AI-based software for precise analysis of cerebral blood flow using 4D Flow MRI; Professor Son Jong-hee of Neurology and NeoAble on an AI-powered pressure sore prevention mattress; Professor Seok Ki-tae of Gastroenterology and MedScan on a platform for prescription scanning and sharing medication history and medical data; and Professor Kwon Young-seok of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine and No Senescence on a mobile platform for early measurement, prevention, and management of frailty in older adults.

The hospital said the meet-up will combine its clinical expertise with the innovative technologies of private companies to help solve real-world medical challenges and revitalize the bio and healthcare ecosystem in Gangwon Province.

President Lee said, "This event will go beyond a simple company introduction and become a place where clinicians and companies meet directly to develop concrete models for cooperation." He added, "We will continue to lead the future medical industry through open innovation."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com