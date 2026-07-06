Bundang Jesaeng Hospital Introduces AI-Based Digital Diagnostic Testing System, Improving Blood Test Accuracy and Efficiency

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] Bundang Jesaeng Hospital, operated by Daejin Medical Foundation and headed by Son Jeong-hwan, has become the first hospital in the southern part of Gyeonggi to introduce an AI-based digital diagnostic testing system, improving the accuracy and efficiency of blood cell analysis.

The newly introduced system is a digital morphology analysis platform that scans blood slides at high speed and automatically classifies cell images, including white blood cells, red blood cells and platelets, using AI algorithms.

While the existing system automated the preparation and staining of blood slides, the new diagnostic testing system creates a one-stop diagnostic environment in which AI also performs cell image analysis and interpretation.

By digitizing the traditional method in which examiners counted cells visually under a microscope, the system has improved reading speed. It also overcomes the limitations of morphology varying depending on the examiner’s skill level, reduces interpretation errors by providing standardized slides, and improves the accuracy of morphological diagnosis.

In addition, all processes in hematology testing, including blood cell counting, slide preparation and staining, and digital cell image analysis, have been integrated into a single workflow, creating a faster and more stable diagnostic testing environment.

Lee Seong-gyu, head of the Department of Laboratory Medicine at Bundang Jesaeng Hospital, said, "AI technology does not replace medical staff, but helps support more accurate and consistent interpretation." He added, "We will continue to expand advanced digital infrastructure and contribute to improving the quality of medical care by providing patients with reliable testing."

Jang Jong-ho, reporter, bellho@sportschosun.com