18-Month-Old Toddler Declared Dead After Falling Into Pool... Miraculously Revived in Morgue

File photo courtesy of Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] An 18-month-old child who was declared dead in the United States has drawn attention after being brought back to life in a morgue.

According to U.S. media outlets including the New York Post, an 18-month-old boy identified as A, who lives in Gilbert, Arizona, was found unconscious in the backyard pool of his home.

The released emergency call recording captured the frantic voices of the family members.

One family member said in a trembling voice, "My nephew fell into the pool," and the dispatcher, after checking whether the child was breathing, immediately instructed them to begin cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Almost at the same time, another call came in from the same address. On the other end of the line, several people could be heard crying, and the caller urgently said, "We need an ambulance" and "My nephew fell into the pool."

The responding rescue team rushed the child to a nearby hospital, but medical staff declared him dead, saying, "It was too late."

However, a few hours later, the situation changed dramatically when a coroner who came to the morgue to take custody of the child's body detected a faint heartbeat. The child was immediately airlifted to a major hospital and placed under intensive care.

At first, his organ functions continued to deteriorate, and medical staff feared possible brain damage.

But an MRI scan conducted a few days later found no serious brain injury, only a mild brain contusion.

Doctors concluded that he could recover sufficiently as he grows.

Meanwhile, police are investigating whether the parents were responsible at the time of the accident and whether the first medical team's declaration of death was justified.

Police confirmed that drug tests on both parents came back positive and sent the case to prosecutors with a recommendation for indictment, saying the child may have been left in a dangerous environment. They are also reportedly reviewing the hospital's medical records.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com