SK Telecom's 'Haein' Cluster Obtains KISA Cloud Security Assurance Program (CSAP) Certification

SK Telecom said on the 6th that its 'Haein' cluster, an artificial intelligence (AI) data center infrastructure based on NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, has obtained the Cloud Security Assurance Program (CSAP) certification administered by the Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA).

The Haein cluster is an AI infrastructure built as a single cluster with more than 1,000 Blackwell GPUs. CSAP is a government system that verifies the security of cloud services used by public institutions, and the Haein cluster received certification in the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) category.

According to SK Telecom, Haein is the first Blackwell GPU-based AI cloud operator in South Korea to obtain CSAP certification. In particular, the company said the Haein cluster met even stricter security standards because it earned certification not in an idle state, but in an operating environment that is actually being used for the government's Sovereign AI Foundation Model Project.

The Haein cluster met the security requirements for public cloud services, including network separation and data isolation. Based on this, it has laid the groundwork for expanding AI infrastructure businesses in the public and financial sectors.

Kim Myeong-guk, head of SK Telecom's AI Factory business, said, "Based on this certification, we will further increase our contribution in the public AI infrastructure sector."

Kim Se-hyeong, fax123@sportschosun.com