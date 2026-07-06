Kim Jung-nan Shocked by Story of Abused Horse: "Beat It to Death with a Hammer? They're Monsters"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Kim Jung-nan shared her thoughts on horse rescue and animal welfare as she tried horseback riding again after a long time.

On the 6th, Kim Jung-nan posted a glimpse of her day at a riding stable on her YouTube channel. She took out the gear and outfit she had worn when she learned horseback riding years ago and said, "I've used this for more than 10 years, right?" showing her excitement. People around her were amazed that the outfit still fit perfectly.

The place Kim Jung-nan visited that day was not just a riding stable, but a space that rescues and cares for horses that have nowhere to go after being used in horse racing and other activities. The coach explained, "These are horses that were used in racing and had nowhere to return to. We rescued them one by one, and that's how this place came to be." He added, "I hope this becomes a space where horses can heal and people can heal too."

Kim Jung-nan connected with the rescued horses directly. She was especially shocked after hearing the story of a horse named Baekseol, who had suffered abuse in the past. The coach said, "There was an abuse case involving racehorses. People gathered the horses and did cruel things, such as beating them to death with hammers, or carrying out brutal acts under the name of animal experiments. Baekseol witnessed the entire process."

After hearing this, Kim Jung-nan said, "They're monsters," and "Oh no. You really saw so many things you should never have seen," expressing her sorrow. She then asked, "Didn't they go to prison?" and could not hide her anger.

Kim Jung-nan pointed out, "These days, even if someone abuses their own child, they are taken to the police station. If people can abuse animals that cruelly, what law says they won't do the same to humans?" She continued, "There are blind spots in animal welfare. I hope people will pay attention to the animals still suffering in places we do not know well."

Later, Kim Jung-nan took a walk with the horse and slowly regained her composure. Watching the horse choose and eat grass, she laughed and said, "It even picks out the weeds," adding, "It looks so happy right now. Just listening to the sound of it eating while sitting here makes me zone out."

She also rode a horse herself for the first time in a long while. Kim Jung-nan said, "I did this 15 years ago. I think my body remembers it a little," and rode steadily. She drew attention when she said, "When you see actors in horse-riding scenes, honestly, it's really hard to watch. Even male actors often learn quickly on set and do it that way. It's something you do with your life on the line."

After finishing the ride, Kim Jung-nan said, "I think I need to come ride horses now. I want to come once a week," expressing her satisfaction. She added with a laugh, "Horseback riding is definitely a full-body workout, so it really gets the exercise done. I don't think I need to go to PT today."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com