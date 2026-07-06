Soyou, Secret to Losing Weight from 68 to 48kg: "Eat only enough to taste and start by shrinking my stomach."

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Singer Soyou has revealed her secret to losing 20kg.

On the 6th, a video titled "Is this really healthy food? It's totally a gourmet restaurant???" was posted on the YouTube channel 'SOYOUGI'. In the video, when asked about her diet plan, Soyou stated, "Since I didn't restrict food this time, portion control was absolutely essential.

" Soyou recently garnered attention for successfully losing a total of 20kg, going from 68kg to 48kg. She advised, "If it was high-calorie food, I only ate it just enough to taste it," adding, "In the beginning of the diet, I tried to shrink my stomach.

Since the stomach is stretched when you are overweight, if you reduce it drastically from the start, you might end up overeating. " Soyou named salad as the menu she ate most frequently.

She emphasized, "I made and ate a lot of European-style salads," and "If you want to lose weight, you have to exercise self-control. " In particular, she stated that chewing slowly and thoroughly is the key to the diet.

Soyou stated, "The most important tip when reducing portion sizes is that chewing slowly is really crucial," and even demonstrated eating slowly herself. She also drew attention by introducing her own method of naturally reducing food intake, saying, "I didn't use a spoon at the beginning of my diet.

I used only chopsticks. " anjee85@sportschosun.com