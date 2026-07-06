Ko Du-shim on Steamy Kiss Scene with 33-Year-Younger Ji Hyun-woo: "It Didn't Feel Strange"

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Actress Ko Du-shim revealed the behind-the-scenes story of her bold kiss scene with Ji Hyun-woo, who is 33 years younger than her.

On the June 6 episode of tvN STORY's "What Would You Leave Behind with Youngja and Seri," the beloved "nation's mother" Ko Du-shim appeared as a guest.

During the show, Lee Young-ja brought up the kiss scene Ko Du-shim shared with Ji Hyun-woo, who is 33 years younger, in the film "Everglow," and asked, "It was so shocking. How did you take it? Weren't you afraid of the age gap?"

Ko Du-shim responded calmly, saying, "What is there for an actor not to accept?" She added, "When I saw it, it felt lovely. I don't think I was scared."

When asked whether there were any retakes, she recalled, "I don't think I made any NGs, but I think Hyun-woo asked to do it once more. He probably felt something came out a bit unnatural. It seemed like not everything he had in mind came through, so he asked to reshoot it."

She added, "It wasn't just a story about falling in love with Ji Hyun-woo. She was a grandmother, but also a woman, and her whole life was so heartbreaking that we clashed at that point. So it didn't feel that strange."

After hearing this, Lee Young-ja praised Ko Du-shim for taking on romance acting boldly even in her 70s, saying, "I think she's an actor you can't pin down. If you think you know her, you don't, and if you think you don't know her, you do. She's not a predictable actor. I don't think everything we know about her is all there is."

Ko Du-shim smiled and said, "Lecturer Kim Chang-ok said the same thing. We did a program together, and because he got to see me up close for a long time, he said it was a shame there were so many things directors couldn't bring out. He said it was a pity that I had grown old."