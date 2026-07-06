Rescene May gets a harsh lesson from Sheon... The backlash after the 'Seoul to Geoje Running' pledge

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] May, a member of the girl group Risenne, visited singer Sean in person to receive running instruction in order to keep her promise.

On the 6th, a video featuring Risenne's May was released on Sean's YouTube channel. Sean welcomed May by introducing her, saying, "I recently received a shoutout from the girl group Risenne. One of the members asked for advice on her concerns.

I was also worried, but I felt like I needed to teach her a lesson, so I came to meet her. " May, who even knelt down as soon as she met Sean, explained the reason for the unexpected backlash she faced after making a promise during a live broadcast to "run from Seoul to Geoje if the song makes it into the Top 100 on the music charts" and the song actually climbed to a peak of 5th place on the charts. She confessed, "I am so grateful that it made it onto the charts, and many people paid attention to my statement.

I was feeling anxious on my own, but as more and more people watched the video, I even got the nickname 'Maze Runner'. " She continued, "The company was in a complete state of emergency," and honestly stated, "I looked up the distance from Seoul to Geoje on a map and calculated how many days it would take. I even watched Sean's running videos and thought a lot about 'What am I going to do?'" To keep her promise, May also conducted a walking donation content with fans.

She expressed regret, saying, "Fans donated their step counts, and I walked with them. 26km, I felt like I did too little. 26km, she explained, "Our debut date is March 26th, so I walked a meaningful number.

" Upon hearing this, Sean said, "I really want to commend you for thinking hard about keeping your promise," but also offered sincere advice, adding, "Since we are people loved by the public, we need to make an effort to keep our promises as much as possible. That is why you need to be more careful with your words. " May also confessed the background behind making the promise at the time.

She laughed and reflected, "I usually do live broadcasts in the early morning, so it seems my mind was in a slightly different place. Since a member is from Geoje Island, I hear the word 'Geoje' a lot, so it just came out without me realizing it. I was really thoughtless.

" She also opened up about the pressure she felt from the fans' support. May said, "15,000 fans donated about 45,000 km. I was so grateful, but the pressure was also immense.

I couldn't even log into the fan communication app often. Every time I saw a post saying, 'I ran hard again today,' I felt both sorry and grateful. " After hearing May, who was born in 2008, Sean warmly encouraged her, saying, "This is a time to grow by making mistakes and gaining experience.

I hope you don't get too caught up in it. You just need to think of it as a process of moving forward to become a better person and a better singer. " Afterwards, Sean personally ran on the track with May for running training.

25km with Sean's encouragement. 25km to honor the war veterans," and May shared her thoughts, saying, "I was so happy to be able to run a meaningful number. " Finally, May conveyed her sincere feelings to the fans, saying, "It was something I said without thinking, but thanks to the interest and love many people sent, I was able to come this far.

I ask for your continued support and am always grateful. " Meanwhile, Risenne is a five-member girl group consisting of Won, Liv, Minami, May, and Jenna.

Since their debut in 2024, they have been actively promoting both domestically and internationally, garnering attention as next-generation K-POP artists. Recently, they caused a resurgence in popularity for "LOVE ATTACK," the title track of their first mini-album "SCENEDROME," released in August 2024.

It garnered a lot of attention. olzllovely@sportschosun.com