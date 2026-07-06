Park Soo-hong Reacts Sternly to Mention of His 53-Year-Old Daughter's Boyfriend: "Spit It Out Quickly"

[Sportschosun, Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Park Soo-hong showed his deep love for his daughter Jae-i, saying, "Absolutely not," when her boyfriend was mentioned.

On the 6th, a video titled "20-month-old Jae-i's behavior that even Aunt Park Kyung-lim was surprised by" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Happy Dahong."

That day, Park Kyung-lim said of Jae-i, who would not let go of her father Park Soo-hong's hand, "She really never lets go of her dad's hand."

Park Soo-hong explained, "She loves her mom a lot too, but she has entered a phase of reattachment to her dad." In fact, Jae-i held tightly onto Park Soo-hong's hand and showed adorable affection, bringing smiles to those watching.

Watching this, Park Kyung-lim jokingly said, "What if this hand ends up holding her boyfriend's hand..." Park Soo-hong answered firmly without hesitation, "No." He then turned to Park Kyung-lim and said, "Spit it out quickly," making everyone laugh as he seemed unwilling even to imagine his daughter having a boyfriend.

When Park Kyung-lim said that Jae-i's lovable charm and exceptional friendliness made her "so precious you could put her in your eye without it hurting," Park Soo-hong playfully replied, "It would hurt," creating a cheerful atmosphere.

Even so, he could not hide his sincerity toward his daughter. Park Soo-hong said, "I hear other fathers say they would give up even one eye for their daughter," adding, "I want to give her not just one eye, but everything I have." His heartfelt paternal love moved many.

Meanwhile, Park Soo-hong and Kim Da-ye overcame their 23-year age gap and registered their marriage in July 2021. The couple held their wedding in December the following year, and after IVF treatment, they finally welcomed their daughter Jae-i in 2024.

anjee85@sportschosun.com