Ko Du-shim Reflects on the Late Jeong Ae-ran, Who Battled Lung Cancer: "She Was Ruined by Cigarettes... She Even Hated the Smell After Surgery"

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Ko Du-shim shared an anecdote about the late Jeong Ae-ran, with whom she appeared in "Country Diaries."

The June 6 episode of tvN STORY's "What Would You Leave Behind with Youngja and Seri" featured Ko Du-shim, Park Soon-cheon and Jo Hana, the three daughters-in-law who spent years together on the beloved drama "Country Diaries."

During the show, Ko Du-shim expressed deep respect for Kim Hye-ja, who played her mother-in-law in the drama, saying, "She is simply actress Kim Hye-ja. She is truly an actress. She has lived her whole life like one." She added, "Other actors show their own selves, but Kim Hye-ja was just Kim Hye-ja. She knows nothing else but the path of an actress."

She went on to say, "I once asked Kim Hye-ja, 'Why do you open your heart and then close it when younger actors try to get close to you?' and she said, 'Do I really do that?'" Ko laughed and added, "Other people don't blend in easily, but I blend in with everyone. I was beyond comparison on 'Country Diaries.'"

Ko Du-shim also recalled memories of the late Jeong Ae-ran, who played her husband's grandmother in the drama. Speaking about Jeong, who struggled with lung cancer, she said, "She was ruined by cigarettes. She had part of her lung removed after surgery." She continued, "One day, someone walked past the waiting room and the smell of cigarettes came in, so she said, 'Oh, cigarette smell.' I told her, 'The people who smoke are the real problem.' Then she was shocked and asked, 'What did you say?' So I said, 'Isn't that true?'" Park Soon-cheon, hearing this, laughed and said, "I'm sure the late Jeong Ae-ran must have burst out laughing."

Ko Du-shim added, "She also changed clothes in the waiting room instead of the dressing room, so I told her, 'The men are coming.' She said, 'Oh well, so what if they do? You should try being my age.' We were that close." Park Soon-cheon also chimed in, saying, "She really adored Ko Du-shim."