"I Lost Two Homes in Gangnam": Kim Bo-sung Faces Risk of Losing His Entire Fortune to Stocks... Wife's Unexpected Remark ('Malja Show')

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji] Actor Kim Bo-sung shocked viewers by revealing that the amount he lost in stocks was equivalent to "two homes in Gangnam."

On the KBS2 program 'Malja Show' aired on the 6th, comedian Yoon Hyung Bin and actor Kim Bo-sung appeared as guests for a special episode titled 'My Side.'

That day, Kim Bo-sung said, "I came here to get some comfort. I shouldn't even be here right now, but Hyung-bin asked me to come out, so I came out of loyalty." He added, "I kept my stock investments and my sense of loyalty, and now I'm on the verge of losing almost everything."

After hearing that, Yoon Hyung Bin said, "I heard about his situation, and it's really serious." He added, "I asked him to appear with me, and he really came through out of loyalty."

Kim Bo-sung then said, "If I had listened to my wife, I wouldn't have lost almost all of my fortune in stocks. You should always listen to women if you want to succeed."

He explained, "I was trying to stay loyal to one stock." He continued, "I pulled out money that had been in the black and moved it, and it dropped to one-twentieth or one-thirtieth of its value. I stayed loyal until the end, and it ruined me." He said he had moved a stock that had been doing well and ended up in trouble.

At that point, the show attempted a live phone call with Kim Bo-sung's wife. She said, "He has been going through a very difficult time because of stocks. He started investing to practice the spirit of sharing, but as he kept going, the amount grew larger, and now it is actually a very hard time for him." She added, "So it's heartbreaking and painful to watch, and I'm also worried about his health."

She continued, "I don't think of stocks as wealth." She added, "My favorite motto is, 'Don't regret it. It only adds to the pain.' If you regret something that has already happened, you only end up hurting yourself. So I don't even think about that, and I just hope he stays healthy."

Kim Bo-sung stressed that he did not want people to misunderstand why he got into stocks. "I hope no one thinks it was because of material greed," he said. "Children with pediatric cancer have an 80 percent cure rate, so we need to pay attention to them, and there are also so many people with rare and incurable diseases." He added, "When I donate, I can only give tens of millions of won, but I really admire top stars who donate hundreds of millions of won. I was trying to make the spirit of sharing even bigger, and that's how this happened, so please don't misunderstand me."

He then said the approximate amount he lost in stocks was "about the price of two homes in Gangnam," drawing surprise.

Yoon Hyung Bin then said, "Didn't you keep holding on to that stock out of loyalty, even though you said, 'This one is doing too well, so let's move to a stock that isn't doing well'? If you had kept it until now, they say it would be worth 50 billion won." That comment surprised everyone again. Kim Young-hee then said, "You should have just kept it and donated it instead," and Kim Bo-sung replied, "I'm sorry," drawing laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com