"Won Bin look-alike" Shim Hye-jin's nephew Shim Jae-won says, "My father is American, and I completed my military service in the artillery"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ji-hyun] Shim Jae-won, the nephew of actress Shim Hye-jin, drew attention not only for his sculpted looks but also for his exceptional singing skills.

The June 6 episode of TV CHOSUN's Lovers of Joseon continued with the third part of the show's fifth-anniversary special project, "Lovers of Joseon Song Contest."

Shim Jae-won, Shim Hye-jin's biological nephew, appeared on the show that day. He had previously taken part in the "Sixth-Class Club" segment on Lovers of Joseon and was also nicknamed a "Won Bin look-alike" for his striking, sculpted features.

Shim Jae-won explained the secret behind his exotic appearance, saying, "My father is American and my mother is Korean." He added, "I have lived in Korea for a long time," and proudly said, "I also served in the military and completed my service in 2022 as an artilleryman."

He also mentioned Shim Hye-jin, saying, "My aunt Shim Hye-jin appeared regularly, so I ended up coming on the show." Shim Hyun-sup also testified, "Shim Hye-jin raised him like her own son."

After Shim Jae-won's performance of "Fly to the Moon," the judges said, "We hope he keeps doing music," and praised his captivating voice.

Meanwhile, Shim Jae-won has appeared with Shim Hye-jin on programs such as Star Life Theater and Human Documentary People Are Good. He studied jazz vocals at the New York School of the Arts and drew attention after advancing to the main round of the U.S. audition program American Idol.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com