Eru Returns to the Stage 2 Years After DUI, Singing "Black Glasses," His Mother’s Favorite Song

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Eru took the stage for his mother, two years after his DUI incident.

The June 6 episode of TV CHOSUN's "Joseon's Lovebirds" continued the three-part special, "Joseon's Lovebirds Song Contest," marking the program's fifth anniversary.

The episode of "Joseon's Lovebirds" that drew the highest viewership rating, 8.4 percent, was the one featuring Tae Jin-ah's family. In a Lunar New Year special in 2024, Tae Jin-ah moved viewers by revealing for the first time how he devoted himself to caring for his wife, Ok Kyung-yi, who is battling dementia, and shared their daily life together.

That day, Eru, Tae Jin-ah's son, appeared on stage singing "Black Glasses," his mother's favorite song. He said, "It was so nerve-racking to be on stage again after such a long time, especially singing in front of my father." He added, "I was so grateful for all the support and encouragement from so many people after seeing how our family lives."

Eru then began singing Tae Jin-ah's hit song "Ok Kyung-yi," and Tae Jin-ah, who was serving as a judge, soon came up on stage and joined him at the microphone.

Meanwhile, Eru is currently laying low after receiving a suspended prison sentence in connection with charges including driving under the influence in March 2024 and switching drivers with a passenger.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com