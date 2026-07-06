2PM's Nichkhun Shocks Fans After Weight Gain Controversy: "I Ate Only Three Eggs for Three Days to Lose Weight" ('But Seriously!')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Nichkhun of 2PM said he lost weight after drawing attention for his fuller appearance.

The June 6 episode of SBS's But Seriously! featured 2PM members Jun. K, Nichkhun, Taecyeon, Wooyoung, and Chansung, the original beast-idol group.

That day, Lee Sang-min asked Nichkhun, who had recently become a hot topic for looking heavier, "Why did you get so chubby?" Lee Soo-ji also said, "I watched the video, and he seemed somehow closer. I thought he might be coming over to my side now."

Nichkhun replied, "I didn't have many schedules at the beginning of the year, and I also went back to my parents' home, so I ate way too much." He added, "After watching that broadcast, I thought, 'I really have gotten older.'"

He went on to say, "I was so shocked that when I recently held a concert in Japan, I lost weight by eating only three eggs for three days."

Meanwhile, Nichkhun was once known as the "Thai prince" and enjoyed explosive popularity in Thailand.

Jun. K agreed, saying, "He really was a prince." Boom added, "A lot of K-pop singers from Thailand came after Nichkhun."

Taecyeon also noted, "Nichkhun was incredibly popular in Thailand during the Heartbeat promotions. At the time, he ranked No. 1 when people selected the most influential artist in Thailand."

He continued, "We went to Thailand for a performance, and Nichkhun was at an awards ceremony while the five of us put on a show for him. Even though we were in the same group, Nichkhun was seated separately, and only the five of us went on stage," drawing laughter.