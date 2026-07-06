Ralral sparks buzz after admitting she smoked two packs of e-cigarettes before pregnancy; her father says, "Mom doesn't know"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster and YouTuber Ralral drew laughs after revealing her father's very candid reaction to the recent buzz over her past smoking habit.

On the 6th, Ralral shared a screenshot of a messenger conversation with her father on her social media account.

In the messages, Ralral's father worried about his daughter, writing, "Yura, I saw on Naver Entertainment that you and Pungja were heavy smokers. Mom doesn't know." Ralral replied with a witty explanation, saying, "That was in the past," and made clear that it was only a story from before.

Earlier, Ralral had made headlines by honestly admitting, "I smoked two packs of e-cigarettes a day until right before I got pregnant."

She later addressed the confession on the 5th through her YouTube channel, "Ralralral," saying, "There were a lot of articles about it. It's true. I'm sorry," and acknowledged that she had smoked in the past. Pungja also chimed in, saying, "It's true that Yura smoked two packs. I saw it myself," which added to the laughter.

Ralral then said, "I'm living a completely different life now, and I truly regret it," adding that she has turned over a new leaf.

Meanwhile, Ralral married a non-celebrity who is 11 years older than her in 2014 and gave birth to her daughter, Seobin, the same year. She is currently active as an MC on KBS2's "Superman Is Back."

anjee85@sportschosun.com