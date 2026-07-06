2PM's Wooyoung Looks So Thin That People Around Him Are Worried: "It's Almost a Disaster... I've Lost 6 kg" ('But Seriously!')

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2PM's Wooyoung Looks So Thin That People Around Him Are Worried: "It's Almost a Disaster... I've Lost 6 kg" ('But Seriously!')

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Wooyoung of 2PM revealed how noticeably thin he has become.

The episode of SBS's "But Seriously!" that aired on the 6th featured the original beast-idol members of 2PM: Jun. K, Nichkhun, Taecyeon, Wooyoung, and Chansung.

That day, Wooyoung spoke about the concern from people around him that he had lost too much weight. "Even the costume team said I looked beyond worrying, like I had no presence," he admitted.

He added, "I usually fluctuate between 67 and 68 kg when I'm active, but now I'm 62 kg. It's almost a disaster right now."

Tak Jae-hoon teased him, saying, "You seem to be turning into Yoo Jae-suk with his glasses off," while Boom advised, "As your cheek fat disappears, your mouth can look a little protruded, so you need to be careful. That's probably why people are bringing up Jae-suk hyung, but you absolutely have to protect it."

After hearing that, Wooyoung snapped back, "That's annoying," drawing laughter.

2PM's Wooyoung Looks So Thin That People Around Him Are Worried: "It's Almost a Disaster... I've Lost 6 kg" ('But Seriously!')

Meanwhile, Jun. K explained the reason his looks have continued to improve, saying, "I've taken care of myself by eating one meal a day for three years."

When asked what led him to become even more disciplined about self-care, he said, "I wondered why fans support us and like us this much. As I came to realize those feelings, I started thinking again about what an idol should maintain, and that's what led me to do it." He showed his deep affection for fans.

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YoonSeon, Cho
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