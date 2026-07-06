Yoon Hyung Bin Takes on a New Business Venture in Secret from Jung Kyung-mi After Losing 2 Billion Won ... "She Probably Found Out Through the News" ('Malja Show')

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Comedian Yoon Hyung Bin has taken on yet another new challenge after weathering a business failure that cost him 2 billion won.

The KBS2 program 'Malja Show,' which aired on the 6th, featured a special segment titled 'My Side,' with comedian Yoon Hyung Bin and actor Kim Bo-sung appearing as guests.

During the show, Yoon said, "I am currently trying my sixth business venture," and added, "I produced an idol boy group."

He had previously appeared on SBS's 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny' in April, where he confessed, "I lost 2 billion won after four business failures."

Despite the major setback, he has once again stepped into a new business, drawing attention with his latest update.

In response, Kim Young-hee, known as 'Malja Grandma,' asked, "Does your wife Jung Kyung-mi know about this?" Yoon joked, "Didn't she probably see it in the news? I haven't told her, but I think she probably knows," drawing laughter from the set.

He then introduced the boy group he produced and said, "A new song has been released," even singing a line himself as a producer, which brought more laughter.

Yoon is also the producer who once helped Jeong Beom-gyun, the MC of 'Malja Show,' make his debut as a singer. Yoon said, "Jeong Beom-gyun has been known since his debut for looking like senior Yoo Jae-suk," and added, "At the time, senior Yoo Jae-suk was promoting as Yusanseul, but he doesn't do event gigs, does he?" He continued, "Jeong Beom-gyun loves event work. So I boldly produced him with the idea of making 'Yusangyun' for events," filling the studio with laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com