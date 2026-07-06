Mirage Says Her Mourning Clothes Didn't Fit in 3XL, So She Wore Yoo Min-sang's Pants... A Sad Yet Funny Story from Her Mother's Funeral

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Comedian Mirage opened up about a bittersweet behind-the-scenes story from her mother's funeral.

On the 6th, the YouTube channel Pungja TV released a video titled "Pungjiru's 10,000-Calorie Pig Party. Mirage's Blunt and Failed Dating Advice."

Mirage said that after her mother died in March, she kept going out whenever she had free time because "if I stayed still, I kept thinking about it." She added, "There's a reason the old saying says the living go on living. Everyone kept living and eating. So it was more of a relief than I expected. I thought I wouldn't be able to eat or drink for six months."

Recalling the time of Mirage's mother's funeral, Pungja said, "It was so sad. I lost my parents early too, so I know how big that pain is." She continued, "It's something we all have to go through, but when I heard that my beloved sister had suddenly lost her mother, I felt so awful that I cried even as I was going in."

She went on, "We both burst into tears the moment we saw each other. But then I asked, 'Unnie, are you okay?' and looked at her clothes. She was wearing a black outfit with lace and gold buttons shaped like flowers." She recalled, "I said, 'Unnie, what is that outfit for the chief mourner?' and she told me the stylist had made it in a hurry because she had nothing to wear. She was wearing clothes made for TV."

Mirage then made everyone laugh by saying, "A fat person can't even get through a funeral. At least I'm a celebrity, so I had something like that prepared."

She explained the situation in more detail, saying, "The funeral director said they had sizes up to 3XL, but I said that wouldn't work, and he looked flustered. Then he said that these days, women also wear men's mourning pants and shirts, and those go up to 5XL." She added, "So I looked at the photos, and I looked like a gangster. Even so, it said the chief mourner was the daughter, so I felt weird about it. I asked the stylist to quickly find the most plain black shirt I had ever worn on air."

But Mirage said preparations were not easy because she does not usually wear black, not even on television. She confessed, "The stylist was someone who had also worked on Comedy Big League, and she said, 'We don't have black suit pants right now. Should we alter the pair Yoo Min-sang wore before?'" She added, "The manager brought them over, but the stylist was in such a rush that she couldn't shorten the pants. I was worried, 'What if they slip down?' But they didn't slip down for three days."

Mirage said the stress had caused her face to lose weight, adding, "Seo Jang-hoon even told me for the first time, 'You look the most gaunt I've ever seen you.'" She continued, "I'm the kind of person who never says I've lost weight even when I have, but I guess I really did look terrible to anyone who saw me."

Mirage also expressed gratitude to those who stayed by her side, saying, "I don't think I'll ever feel again in my life that people can be such a source of strength."