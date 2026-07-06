Shin Dong-yup Says He Has Often Been Mistaken for Gay or in a Sham Marriage... Hong Seok-cheon Says, "At One Point, Everyone Had Hope"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Shin Dong-yup spoke candidly about the rumors that have surrounded him, including claims that he is gay and that he entered a sham marriage.

In a YouTube video released on the 6th, "Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup," broadcaster Hong Seok-cheon and actor Ji Jin-hee appeared as guests and shared a lively conversation.

That day, Shin Dong-yup made everyone laugh when he said, "Maybe because I like men, I have often been misunderstood as being gay or as having entered a sham marriage."

Hong Seok-cheon then referred to a past interview in which he had said, "Shin Dong-yup is 73% one of us," and explained why. He said, "Even when Shin Dong-yup dressed in drag, he acted so well. Back then, being able to pull off that kind of performance naturally was not easy unless you had exceptional talent," adding, "It was because he was that confident."

He continued, "The younger guys on our side kept asking, 'Shin Dong-yup hyung must definitely be one of us,'" and added, "So I said that even when people came on strong right next to him, he did not even blink. Then they said, 'Maybe it's because hyung isn't attractive enough,'" drawing laughter.

Hong Seok-cheon added, "When Shin Dong-yup was still single, many people had hope," and the unexpected revelation sent the studio into laughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com