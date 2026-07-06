"The Courage to Apologize for Wrongdoing, and the Spirit of Solidarity That Embraces It" Paichai High School Goes to Gwangju as Seoul Education Chief Geun-sik Chung Offers an Educational Solution for Adults

Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education Superintendent Geun-sik Chung pays tribute at the National Cemetery for the May 18 Democratic Uprising in Gwangju on the 6th. Photo courtesy of SMOE.

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeon Young-ji] Geun-sik Chung, superintendent of the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, accompanied the Paichai High School baseball team to Gwangju in his role as both the head of Seoul education and an educator.

At the meeting, Chung met closely with the students and parents. After listening to the difficulties faced by the baseball community, he discussed ways the government could provide support. Around 4 p.m. on the 6th, he and 86 people, including student athletes and parents from the Paichai High School baseball team, which had been embroiled in controversy over mocking the May 18 Democratic Uprising at the Cheongryonggi National Baseball Championship, visited the National Cemetery for the May 18 Democratic Uprising. He then said, "I bow my head and offer my sincere apologies to the student athletes, officials and citizens of Gwangju Jeil High School, as well as everyone else who was hurt." He added, "Today should not be the end, but the starting point of educational recovery. We want to carry out educational recovery that helps students reflect sincerely on their actions and grow into responsible citizens. The educational community and provincial and metropolitan education offices will pool their wisdom together." He reiterated his determination to resolve the matter through education as an educator.

Photo courtesy of SMOE

Photo courtesy of SMOE

Before visiting the National Cemetery for the May 18 Democratic Uprising, the Paichai delegation visited Gwangju Jeil High School at around 3 p.m., read a statement of apology, and expressed sincere remorse. Chung said, "School sports should be the most vivid educational setting, where students learn respect, solidarity and responsibility beyond simply competing to win or lose." He added, "We take this matter very seriously and feel a heavy sense of responsibility."

He said, "In a solemn place imbued with the values of democracy, human rights and coexistence, the students felt the weight of history and deeply reflected on the pain their actions caused others." He continued, "I believe true learning and growth begin with the ability to feel shame." Chung also said, "Before coming here today, Paichai High School staff, student athletes and parents visited Gwangju Jeil High School in person to offer sincere apologies and a desire for reconciliation. The courage to apologize for wrongdoing, and the spirit of solidarity that embraces it, are the values of democratic citizenship that students should carry in their hearts for life." He added that the SMOE would carefully review how communication works between student athletes and coaches, and would work to establish a healthy school sports culture where fairness and mutual respect are alive and well.

The SMOE plans to support history education, human rights education and education aimed at preventing discriminatory and hateful expressions for all Paichai High School students starting on the 8th of this month. It will also visit all school athletic teams in its jurisdiction through the 21st of next month to provide overall guidance and inspections, including human rights education. In cooperation with the Korea School Sports Promotion Association, the SMOE is also discussing ways to develop and distribute educational materials designed to prohibit hateful and discriminatory expressions and foster a healthy cheering culture.

Reporter Jeon Young-ji, sky4us@sportschosun.com