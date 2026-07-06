Everland’s ‘ForEVER IVE’ Offers On- and Offline IVE-Themed Experiences

Everland is offering a unique content experience through a collaboration with the popular idol group IVE.

According to Everland on the 6th, the park has been rolling out a special collaboration project with IVE, titled "ForEVER IVE," since the 1st. The project combines IVE’s appeal with Everland’s attractions and activities, allowing visitors to experience the group in various ways across the park, including attractions, shuttle buses, mobile missions and merchandise shops. Recent sightings of IVE members visiting Everland in person and enjoying the collaboration content have spread among fans, drawing strong attention from the fandom.

ForEVER IVE focuses on letting visitors experience IVE’s universe inside the theme park. The shuttle bus has been transformed into the "ForEVER IVE BUS," with IVE’s voice guidance playing to mark the start of the Everland journey. Once visitors arrive, they can find various spaces decorated around IVE’s official character, Minive. By reserving a special pass through the mobile app, they can enjoy a more immersive on- and offline experience of IVE’s universe. Special pass holders can also choose their preferred member and receive a photo pass. If they complete various mobile missions via QR code, they will receive an additional limited-edition photo card as a gift. At Hurricane and the Royal Jubilee Carousel, voice guidance from IVE and hit songs such as "BANG BANG" and "BLACKHOLE" play, creating a special atmosphere that makes visitors feel as if they are immersed in IVE’s charm while enjoying the attractions. Everland has also unveiled limited-edition special merchandise available only during the project period, including key rings, headbands and name tags.

"ForEVER IVE was designed to let visitors enjoy the theme park while also experiencing IVE’s universe," an Everland official said. "Online, the project is drawing attention through photo spots at places IVE visited, along with mobile missions, attractions and merchandise, all of which have become hot topics."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com