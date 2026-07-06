Heo Anna Says Goodbye to Her Dog and Cat One Day Apart... "Living Alone at Home for the First Time in 17 Years" ('Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Anji] Comedian Heo Anna shed tears as she remembered her dog and cat, who crossed the rainbow bridge just one day apart, overcome with longing.

On the 6th, SBS released a preview clip for "Heo Anna, crying endlessly with longing while remembering the children who crossed the rainbow bridge," from "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny."

In the video, Heo Anna suddenly burst into tears while washing the water dispenser for her dog and cat. The pets, who always shared the start of her day, had crossed the rainbow bridge one day apart.

With such precious family members passing away just one day apart, the emptiness felt even greater. Lee Ji-hye sympathized, saying, "It's the sorrow of losing family."

Heo Anna said, "Yesterday was the first time I had been alone at home in 17 years," and added, "Will there ever be a day when I don't cry? I keep tearing up," as she wept over the pets she had spent so long with.

The house felt unfamiliar now that she was alone in it. She told her husband, "If you're at your store, this is what I do at home every day," and calmly asked, "I guess there will come a time when I get used to it?" But in the end, she could not hold back her emotions.

Her husband, who had watched her grief up close, tried to lighten the mood by joking around to comfort her. Heo Anna also forced a smile at his consideration, but her longing for her dog and cat did not fade easily, leaving viewers deeply moved.

Earlier, on the 3rd, Heo Anna shared her deep longing for her dog, Yuri, who had crossed the rainbow bridge, through her social networking service account, saying, "My dog Yuri. It's already been 49 days since you left."

She said, "My sadness should have faded by now, but maybe it's because I have so much to apologize to Yuri for. The more days pass, the more I am haunted by the things I couldn't do for Yuri," revealing a sense of loss that has not easily disappeared with time.

She also expressed heartbreak as she recalled her dog, who had battled heart disease, heart failure, and coughing for a long time before passing away. Heo Anna said, "During the last few years, Yuri would run away just from hearing her name because she had to take medicine. I feel so, so sorry that I made your name feel like something painful. I just wanted to stay with Yuri for one more day," bringing viewers to tears with her self-reproach.

anjee85@sportschosun.com