KT&G Sangsangmadang Selects Three Photographers of the Year for the 17th KT&G SKOPF

◇View of KT&G Sangsangmadang Hongdae

KT&G Corporation announced on the 6th that it has selected three Photographers of the Year in the 17th KT&G SKOPF (KT&G Sangsangmadang Korean Photographer's Fellowship), a Korean photographer support program.

According to KT&G Corporation, KT&G Sangsangmadang has operated the artist support program KT&G SKOPF since 2008 to discover and nurture emerging photographers. This year’s Photographers of the Year are Park Soo-bin, Ahn Jae-young and Hyun Seon. Each will receive support worth 6 million won, as well as benefits including a group exhibition at the Goeun Museum of Photography. One final photographer will be named at the end of the year and will receive additional benefits, including publication of a photobook and support for a solo exhibition. A total of 105 applicants applied for the KT&G SKOPF Photographer of the Year competition held in April, marking a record-high competition ratio of 35 to 1. KT&G Sangsangmadang is a complex cultural and arts space that supports the creative activities of emerging artists and offers the public a broad range of cultural experiences. It presents about 3,000 culture and arts programs each year.

Kim Jeong-yoon, head of exhibitions at KT&G Cultural Contribution Department, said, "We will contribute to the development and broader reach of the culture and arts sector by discovering and nurturing emerging artists who will lead Korea's photography scene."

Kim Se-hyung