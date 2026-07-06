LG HelloVision Unveils Hello Life's "Fiery Junior"..."We Will Continue to Present Content"

LG HelloVision said on the 6th that it had unveiled the YouTube original content "Fiery Junior" on Hello Live. Hello Life is LG HelloVision's official YouTube channel, with about 1.04 million subscribers.

According to LG HelloVision, "Fiery Junior," released on Hello Life, is a reality entertainment show in which veteran comedian Choi Yang-rak, with 40 years of experience, becomes a 25-year-old employee named "Choi Maknae" and is sent to various companies and job roles. LG HelloVision said the show is expected to deliver a warm kind of humor that sets it apart from existing workplace variety programs, as "Choi Maknae" awkwardly adjusts to a new office culture while learning from a Generation MZ supervisor in his or her 20s.

"Fiery Junior" follows an episode format that visits different companies each week and captures a full day from arrival to departure. In the first episode, released on the 2nd, Choi Maknae, played by Choi Yang-rak, joined a jewelry company and drew laughs with his playful chemistry with a Generation MZ senior. From a jewelry design meeting to a model shoot, product inspection, and packaging work, he experienced the realities of office life firsthand in a lighthearted way.

Choi Hye-jung, a producer at Hello Life, said, "In 'Fiery Junior,' viewers will be able to find a warm chemistry that is different from existing workplace reality shows, as a senior with 40 years of experience learns the job from a supervisor in their 20s." She added, "We will continue to present original content that the public can deeply relate to and enjoy."

Kim Se-hyung, Sportschosun fax123@sportschosun.com