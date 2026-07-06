"You Can See Her Spine"... Shinji Starts Working Out After Worrying Fans With Her 42kg Frame

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Koyote's Shinji has shared an update showing that she has started exercising in earnest, after drawing concern with her gaunt figure following a drop in weight to 42kg.

On the 6th, Shinji posted a photo on her social media along with the caption, "Starting. Thank you, husband ♥"

The photo shows Shinji at a gym for her workout. She began training by learning basic stretches and posture from a trainer, and her serious expression as she practiced each movement one by one drew attention.

Shinji also shared what appeared to be her husband Moon Won filming her workout directly, and expressed her affection by saying, "Thank you, husband."

What stood out most was Shinji's even slimmer figure. Wearing white workout clothes that revealed the line of her back, she surprised fans by appearing so thin that her spine was visible.

Back in May, Shinji revealed on her YouTube channel 'Eotteoshinji?!?' that she had dropped to 43kg despite being 164cm tall, and had even seen 42.9kg. She also confessed that mental stress had contributed to the weight loss, drawing sympathy.

Meanwhile, Shinji married singer Moon Won on May 2. She is currently sharing her newlywed life through YouTube and various variety shows.

anjee85@sportschosun.com