Korea Tourism Organization's Gyeongin Regional Office Signs Tripartite Industry-Academia Agreement, Seeks Cooperation to Boost Incheon Tourism

◇Exterior view of KTO headquarters

KTO's Gyeongin Regional Office announced on the 6th that it had signed a business agreement with the Incheon Tourism Organization and Inha Technical College to promote tourism in Incheon's old downtown area.

According to KTO, the agreement was made to build a cooperative framework to strengthen the tourism competitiveness of Incheon's old downtown area, centered on Open Port Street and Chinatown in the Jemulpo area, Korea's first open port district, following the launch of Jemulpo District on the 1st. The three organizations plan to work together on discovering and promoting joint projects, developing tourism content and marketing, supporting the operation of university student tourism supporters, and training local tourism professionals. They also plan to run cooperation channels among local stakeholders, including a forum for tourism in the old downtown area.

Kwak Dae-young, head of KTO's Gyeongin Regional Office, said, "The Open Port Cultural District is one of the Korea Tourism 100 selected by the organization for 2025-2026," adding, "Through this agreement, we will work to develop tourism in the old downtown area and help the Jemulpo area emerge as a tourism hub representing the region."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com